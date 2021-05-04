The rise and rise of women in Rift Valley leadership

Kericho Deputy Governor Ms Lily Ngok takes oath of office administered by Justice Assenath Ongeri at the county headquarters on April, 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

What you need to know:

  • Rift Valley stands out as a region where despite deep rooted cultural beliefs, voters have defied odds to vote in women to elective positions.
  • In the last two decades, women here have literally elbowed their way into elective positions as opposed to seeking for nomination.

Women’s push for gender parity in leadership hit another milestone with the swearing in of Lily Ngok as Kericho County Deputy Governor.

