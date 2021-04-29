Kericho Deputy Governor Lily Ngok sworn in

Lily Ngok

Kericho Deputy Governor Lily Ngok takes oath of office at the county headquarters on April 29, 2021. Looking on are Justice Asenath Ongeri (left) and Deputy Registrar of the High Court Solomon Ngetich.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

Mrs Lily Ngok has been sworn in as Kericho County’s deputy governor. She becomes the county's  second deputy governor.

