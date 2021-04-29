Kericho Deputy Governor Lily Ngok sworn in

Mrs Lily Ngok has been sworn in as Kericho County’s deputy governor. She becomes the county's second deputy governor.

Mrs Ngok replaces Susan Kikwai who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on March 20, 2021 at Siloam Hospital where she had been admitted for a week.

“I learnt so much from Ms Kikwai and it is my prayer that God, in His own grace, shall teach me to be diligent as I take up the new challenge of fitting in her shoes,” said Ms Ngok after taking oath of office on Thursday.

She added, “I will endeavor to complete the projects started by Ms Kikwai who was my close friend. I will follow in her footsteps and I promise support Governor Paul Chepkwony”

Political bickering

She called on the Members of Parliament, Members of the Kericho County Assembly and the clergy to join hands with the national and county governments in pushing for the implementation of development projects.

“We have no time for political bickering as our key role is to bring the people together, roll out development projects and uplift the people’s living standards,” said Mrs Ngok.

“My nomination, vetting, appointment and swearing-in is a clear indication that Governor Chepkwony and the people of Kericho have great confidence in women leadership. I will not disappoint them,” said Mrs Ngok.

She vowed to support the county leadership in shifting from manual to digital service delivery especially in procurement and collection of revenue while ensuring equity in employment and award of contracts as required in law.

“I will serve with commitment and honour, work in synergy with all leaders in taking services closer to the people , strengthen governance systems and utilise locally available skills and resources in development,” said Ms Ngok.

She vowed to assist the executive and legislative arm of government in entrenching women leadership and promoting gender equity in public service.

Mrs Ngok, a career teacher was appointed CEC in 2019 in charge of Education and Social Services.

High school teacher

She is a former Dean at Kisii University, Kericho Town Campus for six years, having previously held the position of senior administrative assistant. She was a high school teacher for 14 years before being employed at the university. She holds a Master’s degree in Religion and Bachelor of Education (Arts) from Egerton University.

The event was presided over by Kericho Resident Judge Asenath Ongeri. She was assisted by Kericho County Attorney Gideon Mutai.

The ceremony was attended by Governor Paul Chepkwony, deputy governors Mr Shadrack Rotich (Bomet) Dr Erick Korir (Nakuru) and Dr Ochieng Owili (Kisumu) among others.