The power of digital media in advancing girls' rights

Do you remember the hashtag #JusticeForLiz?

The 16-year-old girl had in 2013, been gang-raped and assaulted by six men in Tingolo village of Butula, Busia County after which they threw her into a 20-feet pit latrine. She suffered grievous injuries.

Villagers later frogmarched three of her attackers to Tingolo Administration Police camp, only for the officers to order them to cut grass around the camp, before releasing them.

The world came to know her ordeal after the Daily Nation published her story. Feminists then coalesced to start an online petition pushing for her justice and popularising the call for action through #JusticeForLiz?.

More than 1.7 million people from across the world signed the petition, which attracted the attention of then Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko, who ordered for the arrest of the rapists.

Three were arrested and later convicted to 15 years for rape. Seven others were charged with assault and were to serve a 22-year jail term.

Rights of girls

This exemplifies the power of digital advocacy in amplifying the rights of girls in Kenya.

Had it been for the call for accountability in the digital media, Liz* who suffered obstetric fistula from the heinous attack, would perhaps never have gotten justice.

Feminists have in the past decade, used digital advocacy involving sharing of real life stories of girls to demand for accountability of duty bearers, influence discussions on rights of women and girls as well as inform policy processes in Kenya.

They carry offline discussions into WhatsApp groups, use hashtags, especially on Twitter to draw the attention of the global community.

Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn have also become popular tools of advocacy for the gender equality advocates. And with websites offering platforms to start an online petition, the power of digital advocacy has grown even stronger.

Inua Dada Foundation founder Janet Mbugua, recognises digital media as a powerful tool to influence change.

“Digital media allows for mobilisation of a large population to push for a faster action,” she says.

Online campaigns

She is a living testimony of the impact of digital advocacy.

She uses the space to consistently advocate for end of period poverty, including running online sensitisation campaigns using hashtags such as #MenstrualMondays, #MenstruationMatters, #EndPeriodStigma, in addition to profiling related experiences and sharing them online.

Her book My First Time, she says has crucially influenced discussions online on girls’ menstrual health.

And it is this digital advocacy that recently earned her organisation, an Excellence and Innovation in Sexuality Education Award from World Association for Sexual Health.

This was in recognition of its initiatives that foster sustained and inclusive conversations, leading to creating safe spaces for enhancing access and learning about sexual health.

She says her organisation has reached an online audience of four million, this year alone, with its campaigns and information sharing.

Association of Media Women in Kenya Executive Director Judie Kaberia, says digital media enables women and girls’ advocates to share their achievements, which motivate others to keep the momentum.

Shame individuals

“We cannot overlook the power of influence of the digital media. Take the example of #JusticeForLiz,” she reiterates.

“Women rights organisations have been able to follow-up on the rape and defilement cases shared online by members of the public. They also use the same digital media to sensitise the public on the rights of girls and women.”

Journalists for Human Rights, Gender Lead Winfred Syombua, says that although digital media is impactful in driving public discourse on gender equality and formulation of gender responsive policies and laws, users must practice self-regulation.

“There lies a danger of sharing too much information, for instance, on safe houses which then exposes the survivors to harm,” she notes.

“Some may shame an individual without evidence of an offence committed. That would irreparably destroy someone’s image.”