The power of digital media in advancing girls' rights

Social media apps icons of Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, Twitter, Snapcaht, Telegram and WhatsApp have been used as tools of advocacy for the gender equality.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Feminists have used digital advocacy involving sharing of real life stories of girls to demand for accountability on rights of women and girls as well as inform policy processes in Kenya.

  • With websites offering platforms to start an online petition, the power of digital advocacy has grown even stronger.

Do you remember the hashtag #JusticeForLiz?

