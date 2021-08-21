Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Yes, I am a proud feminist

By  Lilys Njeru

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While a vast majority of Kenyans believe in equality for women in various aspects of their lives, stereotypes and misconceptions have seen many refuse to wear the cap of feminism.
  • Women who publicly brand themselves as feminists are given a tagline, "forceful, angry and man-hating."

Feminism. This is probably one of the most misunderstood, misused, and overused word in conversations about gender issues.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.