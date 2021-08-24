Teacher Tabichi joins push for girl-child education

Peter Tabichi - the 2019 Global Teacher Prize winner has joined other stakeholders in asking the global community to promote the training of female learners in technology.

By  Marvin Mbugua

What you need to know:

  • Award-winning teacher Peter Tabichi has joined leading international educators and institutions in advocating for the education of girls.
  • Says girls have as much potential as boys to perform exceptionally well in the classroom as long as they are given the right support and encouragement.

Award-winning teacher Peter Tabichi has joined leading international educators and institutions in advocating for the education of girls disadvantaged in online education and digital skills.

