World’s best teacher Tabichi among panellists to pick top global student

Peter Tabichi

2019 Global Teacher’s Prize award winner Peter Tabichi. He will join a panel which will pick the world's best student.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Mr Tabichi, a science and mathematics teacher, met the threshold of having a history of mentoring his students in their studies or careers.
  • The $50,000 Chegg.org Global Student Prize award aims at creating a powerful new platform to highlight the efforts of extraordinary students throughout the world.

The 2019 Global Teacher’s Prize award winner Peter Tabichi has landed another international role.

