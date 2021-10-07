Teacher handed 20-year jail term for defilement

Fredrick Mwangi Wango is led to the cells at Milimani law courts, Nairobi, yesterday. The teacher was found guilty of defiling a 13-year-old girl in Mathare estate, Nairobi, in 2016. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

What you need to know:

  • Court said Wango lured the child to his Mathare estate house on March 20, 2016 as she was heading to school around 6am.
  • Medical reports presented in court showed the girl had been sexually assaulted.

A 45-year-old primary school teacher, who was found guilty of defiling a Standard Six pupil five years ago, will spend 20 years in prison.

