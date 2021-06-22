Tana Delta women train as paralegals to fight GBV

Women from Orma community in Tana River County moving with their belongings in search of greener pastures. The UNDP has introduced a legal training for women from pastoralist communities in the Tana Delta.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Stephen Oduor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The UNDP through the Kenya Community Support Centre has introduced a program where they are enrolling tens of women from pastoralist communities in the Tana Delta into a legal aid program.
  • The one-week program takes the women through training on human rights and basic legal procedures related to GBV.

Retrogressive cultures and traditions have suppressed the voices of women in pastoralist communities in Tana River County, exposing them to gender-based violence.

