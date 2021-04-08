Samburu women defy odds, make strides in politics and administration

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda addressing the media at Parliament buildings last year. She became the first Samburu woman to be elected as MP for Samburu West.
 

By  Geoffrey Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Significant progress has been made since the enactment of the 2010 Constitution with more Samburu women occupying positions in political leadership and administration posts. 
  • In the 2017 General Election, the Samburu elected the first ever woman to the national assembly,  Naisula Lesuuda.
  • Currently, there are seven female assistant chiefs and one senior chief across the county.

For years, Samburu women were nowhere among leaders and administrators due to patriarchal underpinnings of their culture, where women were not even allowed to make decisions.

