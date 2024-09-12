Ruth Bukachi: I am not done with elective politics in Vihiga yet

In the heart of Vihiga County, Kenya, a remarkable woman has been quietly reshaping the landscape of local politics and community development.

Ruth Bukachi, with her unwavering determination and compassionate heart, has become a household name, not through grand political gestures, but through her tireless efforts to uplift the lives of the most vulnerable in her community.

Long before she set her sights on the woman representative seat in the 2022 General Election, Ruth had already carved a niche for herself as a community leader and changemaker.

Her journey into public service began in 2009 with the founding of Compassionate Hearts, a charitable organisation that would go on to touch the lives of over 70,000 elderly persons and their families.

"I saw a gap in our society," Ruth recalls, her eyes sparkling with the same passion that fuelled her initiative years ago. "Our elderly were often forgotten, left to fend for themselves in their twilight years. I knew we could do better."

And Compassionate Hearts became more than just a charity; it evolved into a lifeline for the elderly and disadvantaged groups in Vihiga County.

The organisation's mission expanded beyond mere assistance, focusing on empowerment and dignity restoration.

"We didn't want to create dependency," Ruth explains.

"Our goal was to give the elderly, especially women, a new lease on life – a chance to be self-reliant and productive members of society once again."

Through innovative programmes, Ruth and her team provided credit facilities to the elderly, enabling them to engage in income-generating activities. The results were transformative.

Today, many of the programme's beneficiaries own tents and chairs, which they rent out for events. Others have successful poultry farming ventures, providing a steady source of income and a sense of purpose.

"It's incredible to see," Ruth beams. "These men and women, once reliant on others, are now self-sufficient. They've regained their dignity and become role models in their communities."

But Ruth's impact didn't stop there. With unwavering support from her husband, she embarked on ambitious projects to address the most pressing needs in her community.

“My husband is a doctor and he has been inviting other doctors to give free treatment to the community because the majority of them cannot afford access to specialised care.”

Houses were built for those in dire need, regular medical camps were organised to provide essential healthcare, and promising students from underprivileged backgrounds found their way to national schools and universities through her sponsorship programmes.

It was this track record of tangible development and genuine care for the community that propelled Ruth into the political arena. When she announced her candidacy for the Vihiga woman representative seat in the 2022 General Election, many saw it as a natural progression of her community work.

Running as an independent candidate in a political landscape dominated by established parties was no small feat. Yet, Ruth's campaign strategy was as unique as her approach to community development. She enlisted the help of religious leaders to craft a winning strategy, focusing on issues rather than personalities.

"I wanted to run a clean campaign," Ruth says firmly. "My opponents tried to distract me with personal attacks, but I refused to engage. I knew my work spoke for itself."

And speak it did. Ruth's campaign slogan, "Tausi" (Swahili for peacock), resonated deeply with the electorate, especially the youth. A local artist composed a catchy campaign song, "Mama na kazi" (Working Mother), which became an anthem of sorts, played regularly on local radio stations.

Embracing modern campaign techniques, Ruth leveraged social media to connect with younger voters and conducted regular opinion polls to gauge her popularity. On election day, she implemented a robust "get out and vote" campaign and utilised a custom app for real-time result tracking.

“My team came up with an app, where our agents were sending results directly from the polling centres to our tallying centre.”

Despite her best efforts and the overwhelming support she received, Ruth's political journey took an unexpected turn. In a controversial decision, the returning officer declared her opponent the winner, despite Ruth having garnered over 30,000 votes as an independent candidate – a remarkable feat by any standard.

"It was a crushing moment," Ruth admits, her voice tinged with disappointment. "I knew we had won. To watch helplessly as the results changed overnight... it made me question the state of our democracy."

The setback, however, has only fuelled Ruth's determination. Far from being discouraged, she's already setting her sights on the 2027 General Election, this time aiming for the Emuhaya Member of Parliament seat.

"I've learned valuable lessons," she says with renewed vigour. "We got the votes last time, but we need to be more vigilant in protecting them. I'm planning ahead, covering all bases to ensure we're better prepared."

In the meantime, Ruth continues to serve her community with the same passion that has defined her career. She's tackling bedbug infestations through her "Tausi na Kunguni" initiative, organising free medical camps with her husband, and empowering women through the Emuhaya Women Ambassadors project.

Ruth's journey serves as a powerful reminder of the impact women can have in politics and community development. Her advice to aspiring women leaders is clear and encouraging:

"Don't wait for permission to lead. Get out there, participate in politics, and fight for your space. The more of us who contest, the higher our chances of being elected. Develop your strategy, ask for votes, and if you lose once, don't give up. Keep the fire burning and contest again and again as long as you have the drive."