Push to criminalise election offences against women gains momentum

Prof Margaret Kamar, the Deputy Speaker of the Senate. She says violence against female candidates in elections should be criminalised to deter perpetrators who have gotten away with it in the past.

Photo credit: Vitalis Kimutai | Nation Media Group

By  Vitalis Kimutai

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Women in the country are pushing for a law that will protect them against violence meted out at them during the election period.
  • Violence and other election offences have, over the years, scared women from contesting elective positions in what works against the enhanced democratic space created by the Constitution 2010.

Women in the country are pushing for a law that will protect them against violence meted out at them during the election period. They are seeking protection from law enforcers and government institutions.

