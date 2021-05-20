It’s a men’s world. Of 1,000 proposed new political parties, only 3 are by women

Women must seize control of political parties to level the field with men in the fight for leadership positions ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Registrar of Political Parties Anne Nderitu told a women’s conference in Kericho on Wednesday that they must chart their own path if they are to gain more elective positions.

She regretted that only six women had registered political parties, with a majority relying on male-dominated vehicles in their campaigns.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu (Narc), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya) and Dr Julia Ojiambo (LPK) are party leaders.

Others are Grace Okumu (Citizens Convention Party), Rose Mulwa (Empowerment and Liberation Party) and Rachel Kemunto Gesami (Millennium Party of Kenya).

“It’s unfortunate that only three parties fronted by women have applied for registrations out of the 1,000 (applications) pending before our office,” said Ms Nderitu.

While Ms Ngilu was elected in the last General Election, Ms Karua lost to Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru of Jubilee.

A majority of the serving women MCAs, MPs, senators, Women Reps and the nominated ones are from Jubilee, Orange Democratic Movement, Kanu and Amani National Congress (ANC) parties.

Ms Nderitu said as a result of the skewed management of political parties, bridging the political gap would take a longer time to be achieved.

“Why are women not coming forth to run political parties? Why are they always playing second fiddle to men when they are the majority in the society and can use their numbers to win elective positions?” posed Ms Nderitu.

When Ms Ngilu, Ms Karua and Professor Ojiambo ran presidential campaigns, they lost to men because they lacked the support of female voters.

Deputy Senate Speaker Margaret Kamar urged nominated MCAs to use their positions as a springboard to elective positions in the next polls.

Rights of women

“Having learnt the ropes of the game, it’s important that the nominated MCAs run for various positions, including Parliament, Senate or Governor. Nothing stops you from doing that,” said Professor Kamar.

She said women MCAs should use their positions to champion for the rights of women and children.

Ms Priscilla Nyokabi, the Commissioner National Gender and Equality Commission, said it was unfortunate that the two-thirds gender rule had not been achieved with the stalemate unlikely to be unlocked soon.

“We should ensure the two-thirds gender rule in appointive and elective positions are attained so that the Constitution and the law do not become mere academic papers,” said Ms Nyokabi.

She wants county governments to set an example as grassroots units by appointing women to positions on merit as opposed to sidelining them as has been witnessed in some regions.

“MCAs must put checks and balances on the Executive and ensure the governors have adhered to the gender rule in appointment of County Executive Committee (CEC) members,” said Ms Nyokabi.

She regretted that women MCAs applauded governors when they flouted the rule on gender parity in appointments.

Ms Nyokabi urged counties to put in place gender mainstreaming, child protection, sexual harassment and youth economic empowerment policies.

The conference was convened by the County Assemblies Forum (CAF) in recognition of the United Nations’ Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) that brought together nominated MCAs from the 47 counties.