Police wives unite to support their spouses

On the wee hours of June 2021, Police Constable Edwin Muhula shot his wife dead before pulling the trigger on himself. They left behind a six-month-old baby.

Constable Muhula together with his wife, were found dead at their residence in Busia County at a time he was supposed to be on duty. It is reported the wife intended to leave him over infidelity claims.

This is one of sad stories police officers’ wives undergo.

Being an officer’s wife requires perseverance. Most of them have to contend with the emotional challenges their husbands go through in their line of duty, every day.

For Esther Kuria and Nancy Nyambura (not their real names) facing rejection from their spouses who were involved in extra-marital affairs, was the last thing they expected.

“My husband of seven years, took me through an emotional challenge. He wanted to dump me. He even enlisted another woman under the National Hospital Insurance Fund without my consent,” says Ms Kuria.

“It was traumatising to discover that my husband had married another woman and had four children outside marriage,” says Ms Nyambura, a mother of two who has been battling from depression.

Financial assistance

The two are housewives and solely relied on their husbands for financial assistance.

Fortunately, the National Police Wives Association (Napowa) was created and they joined. It offered them psychosocial and financial support.

The founder Jenetrix Aoko Orwa, says they formed the organisation to give the women, mostly housewives, a support system that also cushions them against harsh socio-economic challenges.

She says the association empowers the women to improve their living standards and provide a conducive home environment.

“Most of the police wives suffer in silence; society believes their husbands are so strong and can handle any challenge,” says Ms Orwa.

As soon as they leave home every day, they are expected to maintain law and order under difficult circumstances, putting their lives at risk. They are often in touch with traumatising situations including child abuse, domestic violence, murder, among others, causing deep anguish to those involved.

Police staff quarters in Kitale town where Ms Ngikoi and her colleagues reside. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Being witnesses to these horrific circumstances is stressful and can at times, lead to feelings of depression and disillusionment.

A Kenyatta University study (2012) on factors contributing to stress, suicide and murder among police officers in Kenya, shows that their job is often exhausting, dangerous, and traumatic. It further states that the officers are generally at the receiving end of all community problems.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua, in August, called for a holistic approach in addressing officers' welfare at a time the country was witnessing a surge in suicide and murder cases within the service.

Speaking when he appeared before the National Assembly's Security Committee, Mr Mbugua said officers go through a lot in the line of duty, with minimal support.

Officers’ wives who spoke to nation.africa say Napowa has been quite helpful, offering them a platform to share their personal challenges.

“Being a police officer’s spouse can be emotionally draining. Even with a good support system, sometimes friends and family have a difficult time relating to the unique challenges of being a law enforcement family,” says Ms Kuria.

Sophia Ngikoi (right) receives foodstuff from other members at her home in Kitale town. The association also empowers the women to improve their living standards. Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation Media Group

Another member says she has supported her husband financially through Napowa after he charged his salary to a loan taken to cater for medical expenses after he injured his leg while on a mission.

The association, founded in 2014 and with membership across the country, strives to generate income for the women as a way of supporting their spouses. Napowa national chairperson Ann Owiti, says it bridges the gap between the police and the public, erasing the fear factor that makes officers look like civilians’ enemies.

She encourages all police wives to join the formation since most of them silently battle depression, while others have become their husbands’ punching bags to relieve their work pressure.

“We are better together. Whoever joins us learns how to handle the challenges we face owing to the nature of our husbands’ work and the stresses they go through,” says Ms Owiti.

Domestic violence

She observes that empowering the women limits domestic violence and suicide cases among their families.

“One pays a membership fee of Sh1,000 and submits prescribed monthly contribution of Sh100 to the association,” says Mourine Kamaria, Napowa secretary general.

The association also offers psychosocial support to members. So far, they have started family educational seminars where the officers and their wives are counselled on harmonious living.

“We enlist services of counselling experts. For those who are widowed, we assist them to access their husbands’ dues,” says Sophia Ngikoi, another member.

Currently, the association has 1,000 members out of which only 300 are active due to financial constraints. Their target is to have a membership of 80,000, including those in Kenya Defence Forces. They have also started pooling funds to start a table banking system that will grow into a Sacco.

“We desire to set up a deposit taking Sacco that will enable members save and access credit facilities,” says Seraphine Simiyu, a coordinator in Trans Nzoia.

They plan to start easy to implement, income generating projects, especially for its unemployed members.

“We have a project called Napowa Kitchen that sees us buy foodstuff for members. This cushions our husbands from the burden of meeting household expenses,” says Christine Lowasa, a member.