Police wives unite to support their spouses

Sophia Ngikoi - National Police Wives Association (Napowa) Trans Nzoia Coordinator (left) with other members of the group in Kitale town.

Photo credit: Gerald Bwisa | Nation
logo (2)

By  Gerald Bwisa

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Being a police officer’s wife requires perseverance.
  • Most of them have to contend with the emotional challenges their husbands go through in their line of duty, every day.
  • The National Police Wives Association (Napowa) was created to offer these women psychosocial and financial support.

On the wee hours of June 2021, Police Constable Edwin Muhula shot his wife dead before pulling the trigger on himself. They left behind a six-month-old baby.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.