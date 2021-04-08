The troubled marriage and tragic deaths of young police couple

For six years, police constable Hudson Wasike and his wife constable Pauline Wakasa lived together as any other couple and were blessed with two daughters, currently aged five and three.

The two love birds, who had met in college, graduated together in 2013 and lived under the same roof until their tragic death on Tuesday evening.

In 2019, their marriage started developing cracks.

Pauline, 29, started complaining to relatives about her husband’s alcoholism, infidelity and occasional violence.

Wasike, 33, a General Service Unit officer attached to the Recce unit and at the time of his death seconded to VIP protection at the Ministry of Interior, was among the elite officers involved in the rescue of victims during the Dusit D2 complex attack in January 2019.

Picked for his expertise in sharp shooting and combat, Wasike went into the Dusit complex, saved lives but suffered a head injury that some now suspect to have led to a lingering trauma.

“I do not know if he was drinking with his colleagues in the past but since his involvement in the attack, there was a notable increase in his alcohol consumption. His relationship with his wife also suffered, forcing us to intervene to reconcile them on several occasions,” one of Pauline’s relatives told Nation on condition of anonymity, citing delicate family relations.

The couple had been living at the GSU camp in Ruaraka until Sunday, when Pauline decided she needed a break from her marriage.

Exchange of bitter words

She rented a one-bedroomed house behind Naivas supermarket in Ruaraka, where she moved in with her two daughters, her brother and house-help.

Her husband helped her to move house using a government vehicle and was seen by neighbours visiting the house on several occasions since his family moved in on Sunday, but never got to spend even a single night there.

Pauline’s relatives said they were surprised by her decision to move out, seeing that it happened just a few days after the family had mediated over a fight between the couple.

They said they were planning on making arrangements to mediate further to have the two reconciled.

Neighbours outside a house in Ruaraka in Nairobi on April 7,2021 where a GSU officer shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself on April 6, 2021. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

Neighbours told Nation that the couple was kind and friendly with everyone for the two days that they had moved into the neighbourhood.

Some of Pauline’s friends said they last saw her on Wednesday afternoon in Hurlingham, where she had tea with friends before she was dropped home by a colleague at around 3pm.

In the evening, at around 8pm, Pauline was served dinner by the house-help.

While she was eating, her husband arrived at the house and briefly engaged her in a conversation that turned into an argument and an exchange of bitter words, with Pauline accusing him of infidelity.

Fired several shots

“As a result, the husband went out of the house and shortly returned to the living room where he suddenly pulled out his Jericho pistol and fired several rounds at her chest, killing her instantly. He then turned the firearm on himself and shot himself below the chin. He also died instantly,” stated a police report filed at Ruaraka police station under OB Number 40/6/4/2021.

Neighbours said they heard the first gunshot at around 8:20pm and closed their doors, unsure of what was happening.

The house-help fled with the couple’s daughters after witnessing the first gunshot. The children are now in the safe custody of relatives.

The bodies were found in the living room with Pauline, still dressed in her police uniform, holding a padlock in her hands and Wasike lying dead on the seat in plain clothes.

News of the couple’s death was received with shock, with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i terming it as a rude awakening on the psychosocial challenges being faced by some of the country’s young officers.

“I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wasike and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa, both young and vibrant police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise. It’s a rude awakening on the psychosocial challenges amongst some of our young officers that we have no choice but to now pay greater attention to. My sincere condolences to their families and friends,” the CS tweeted.

The Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai also mourned the two officers and sent his condolences to their families.

In his statement, Mr Mutyambai said Wasike had gone on leave from April 1 until Wednesday when he reported to work, but left at 3pm.

Shot seven times

“It is alleged that he shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself, ending both their lives. Eyewitnesses and neighbours are helping the police with investigations into the incident that took place outside the GSU camp. Our sincere condolences to the families of the bereaved,” said the IG.

Police recovered the officer’s pistol, nine spent cartridges and two magazines, one fully loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and the other with six bullets.

The officers’ bodies were taken to Kenyatta University Funeral Home.

Pauline’s colleagues at Kilimani Police Station yesterday flocked KU funeral home where they viewed the body alongside a few family members amid prayers.

The apartments in Ruaraka, Nairobi on April 7, 2021 where a GSU officer shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself on Tuesday evening. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

The officers said Pauline was shot seven times on the chest, while Wasike succumbed to two gunshot wounds that he fired from under his chin and exited through his head.

They described Pauline as a hard-working, polite and sociable person.

Those who knew Wasike described him as a hero. He had just finished building a six bedroomed mansion in his village in Taita.

An inquest into the murder has been opened.