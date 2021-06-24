Only 12 per cent of girls aged 12 to 19 years know about menses

Pupils of Mara Girls Leadership Primary School in Narok West Sub-county with Dr Madhvi Dalal (in white), a volunteer who educated them on menstrual health management and sexual reproductive health rights last February. 

Photo credit: George Sayagie | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Reproductive health advocates say universal provision of comprehensive sexuality education could enable women and girls make informed decisions.
  • New report recommends that all health facilities be equipped with health service providers trained on SRHR and a rollout of sexuality education for in and out of school adolescents.

Sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) advocates have called on the government to offer comprehensive sexuality information to women and girls.

