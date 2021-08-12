Nairobi records drastic rise in sexual violence cases

Members of the public outside Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital, Nairobi. The county government has been offering SGBV integrated programs within the hospital.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Collins Omulo

What you need to know:

  • Nairobi recorded a staggering 3,716 SGBV cases in only six months, a report has shown.
  • his is already 266 more than what was recorded the whole of last year, where 3,450 cases were reported.

Sexual violence cases have continued to rise in Nairobi with the city recording a staggering 3,716 cases in only six months, a report has shown.

