Meru records 7,863 teen pregnancies in six months!

Meru Health Records Officer Robert Kinoti during a reproductive health review meeting in Meru town on August 20, 2021. The county recorded close to 8,000 teenage pregnancies between January and June this year.

Photo credit: David Muchui | Nation Media Group

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meru County has maintained a high number of teenage pregnancies with data from the Health department showing that 7,863 pregnant girls aged between 10 and 19 were recorded between January and June this year.
  • The numbers are higher than 5,274 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Meru County has maintained a high number of teenage pregnancies and health officials are now calling for special focus on elimination of defilement and teen mothers.

