Meru female MCAs protest against Woman Rep 'blanket' slur

Police on Monday lobbed teargas canisters as female MCAs and civil society groups held a peaceful demonstration in Meru town against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza’s slur that their nominations were handed “under blankets.”

The protesters led by MCAs Ruth Kananu, Secondina Kanana, Gacheri Muthuri, Salome Mutua and Maendeleo ya Wanawake chairperson Kanana Nteere had walked from Kinoru stadium and went around the town, before converging at the grounds.

Carrying placards, the dozens of women who were chanting slogans against the MP, said the utterances demeaned them.

Dislodge governor

Ms Kananu and Ms Mutua had earlier questioned the Sh38 million rescue centre being constructed by National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) under Ms Mwangaza, prompting the MP to fire back.

Ms Mwangaza said the two were out to discredit her work since she had announced desire to dislodge Governor Kiraitu Murungi.

“This is the centre (rescue centre) which is being fought… That is why we are seeing reports and komerera (traitors) speaking loudly. They are women leaders who were never elected, they got their seats in blankets, yet have the guts to shout. But I never answer them, I only respond to (Governor Murungi) the one who is recuperating. I am praying for his quick recovery so that we can meet at the ballot,” she said.

Ms Kananu said Ms Mwangaza had resorted to disparaging nominated MCAs who had expressed interest in various posts or questioned how money allocated for NGAAF programs was utilised.

Insult women

“Most of those nominated sought votes but were not elected and were thus nominated. Men are also nominated, what do we say about them? We want to say that those who will insult women will not be voted for, women are the people who build homes,” said Ms Kananu.

Activist AnnCate Miriti said it was unfortunate Ms Mwangaza referred to women leaders who supported Governor Kiraitu as komerera (traitors).

Ms Kananu noted that nomination of women leaders was enshrined in the Constitution and political parties nominated qualified individuals to various positions to serve.

“We have people nominated to the Senate, National Assembly and County Assemblies. Others are nominated to serve in government even as CSs and other roles. Our nomination was not done in bed, they are well anchored in the Constitution,” she emphasised.

Ms Nteere accused Ms Mwangaza of being a lone ranger who had failed to involve other women leaders in her welfare.

“When we go to various meetings, you do not join us so that we may hear what you have to say. What kind of a leader are you? As women leaders, we are unhappy and are seeking apologies,” she said.

Ms Mutua said such talk could discourage young women from seeking leadership positions.

