Meru female MCAs protest against Woman Rep 'blanket' slur

Nominated female MCAs from Meru and other women leaders demonstrate in Meru town on June 28, 2021. They were protesting a slur by Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza, which they said was an affront to female nominated leaders.
 

Photo credit: | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Wanyoro

What you need to know:

  • Meru female MCAs and civil society groups held a peaceful demonstration in Meru town against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza’s slur that their nominations were handed “under blankets.”
  • Activist AnnCate Miriti said it was unfortunate Ms Mwangaza referred to women leaders who supported Governor Kiraitu as komerera (traitors).

Police on Monday lobbed teargas canisters as female MCAs and civil society groups held a peaceful demonstration in Meru town against Meru Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza’s slur that their nominations were handed “under blankets.”

