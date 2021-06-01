Kiraitu Murungi hints at ‘Bus Party’ comeback in 2022 elections

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi has hinted at plans to ditch Jubilee Party to revive his Alliance Party of Kenya ahead of the next General Election.

The “Bus” party was among 11 political outfits folded to form Jubilee Party right before the 2017 polls. Mr Murungi revealed that the agreement at the time was that none of the parties could field their own candidates.

“We can now field candidates in the 2022 elections. The Bus Party will be available then. We will ask the registrar of political parties to restore our party for the next election,” he said.

He added that talks were ongoing among Mt Kenya East leaders and the option of forming another party was on the cards.

This comes amid an intense battle for votes to capture the gubernatorial seat pitting Mr Murungi against Meru Woman Rep Kawira Mwangaza and Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya.

Mr Murungi’s claim on local TV yesterday that Ms Mwangaza is not qualified to vie for governor because she lacks a university degree angered the Woman Rep.

University degrees

In an interview with Weru TV on Sunday evening, Mr Murungi dismissed the Woman Rep’s ambitions to be Meru governor saying: “Most likely, Kawira will not be a candidate unless she brings her university papers.”

“No matter how much people like you, you cannot be governor without a degree,” Mr Murungi said, exuding confidence of retaining his seat because his other rival, Mr Munya, cannot match his development track record.

Ms Mwangaza, who declared her interest in becoming governor last year, has vowed to floor the two political giants in 2022.

In response to Mr Murungi’s challenge that she produces her university certificate and classmates, Ms Mwangaza accused her arch-rival of being scared of a political contest and trying to intimidate her.

“I’m more educated and qualified than Kiraitu. He can’t match my level of education. I’ll not only produce a degree, but degrees!

Divert attention

“I’ll bring not only a classmate, but classmates and schoolmates,” she said.

Ms Mwangaza claims to hold a degree in education, guidance and counselling from Kampala International University and another in transformational church leadership from Pan Africa Christian University.

The Woman Rep said that she is currently pursuing a third degree and the governor was using the issue merely to divert attention from the queries she has been raising about development in the county.

“I’ll continue asking him, ‘Where is the over Sh40 billion meant for Meru County?’ He should answer my questions on accountability,” she said.