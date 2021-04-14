Library in memory of two girls lights hope for reading culture

Ms Lela Goldsmith, the brain behind the library, in London during World Book Day UK on March 4, 2021. She says the Fatma and Khadija Memorial Library has been useful in nurturing reading culture.

By  Hassan Malik Mohamed

Volunteer peace activist

Kenya Community Support Centre

What you need to know:

  • After the death of two young girls following terminal illness, Ms Lela Goldsmith proposed the idea of establishing a community library in their memory.
  • The Fatma and Khadija Memorial Library was officially opened in 2014,  in a two-room apartment located at the Donge La Mombasa Welfare Group office in Kereketa, Mombasa County.

In 2014, a Mombasa welfare group ‘Donge La Mombasa’ received an appeal for medical support for two young girls. That was barely two years after the group was started by a Kenyan couple based in London.

