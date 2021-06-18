Kenyan women crushing stone and stereotypes at the same time

By  Tom Matoke

Daily Nation (Kenya)

What you need to know:

  • A group of 15 women in Sarwat, Nandi County have been working as stone crushers to empower each other economically, for the past 12 years.
  • Some have to bring their children along, because they have no one to look after them while they work in the rocky hills of the Tinderet Constituency.

It is 8am in the rural Kenyan village of Sarwat, and 15 women are each sitting on a heap of gravel brandishing a heavy hammer. They are hitting hard on some stones, making such a loud noise that it can be heard from a distance. With each swing of the hammer, they disturb the peace of the surrounding cattle, which are ready to get their fill of food for the day.

