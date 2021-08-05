Kenyan media houses lead in sexual harassment cases

Wan-Ifra report shows that women in African-based news organisations are twice more likely to experience sexual harassment than men.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Wan-Ifra Women in News’ latest report covering eight African countries shows 56 per cent of women in media suffered both verbal and physical sexual harassment.
  • Women were most subjected to verbal sexual harassment with Kenya leading with 79 per cent, followed by Zambia (66 per cent) and Uganda (63.1 per cent).

