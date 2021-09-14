How feminists shaped Kenya’s response to GBV amid Covid-19

Covaw-K Executive Director Wairimu Munyinyi Wahome during the interview at her office in Nairobi  last month. The organisation is among the feminists and associated organisations that shaped Kenya's response to GBV in the mix of Covid-19. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Here in Kenya where GBV lifetime prevalence for women is 38 per cent and 20.9 per cent, for men, the numbers blew up by 42 per cent during the pandemic.
  • On April 22, a consortium of feminist organisations petitioned the government calling for a 30 per cent allocation of Covid-19 funds to GBV response.
  • The funds would support shelters and provide survivors with basic necessities along with medical care, psychosocial and legal support.

On April 10, 2020 nation. africa published an article where Ms Wairimu Munyinyi-Wahome urged Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, to integrate gender-based violence (GBV) messaging in his daily Covid-19 briefing.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.