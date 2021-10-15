EABL, KenGen bosses named among Africa’s top CEOs

Three Kenyan women have been recognised as among 50 African women corporate leaders who run the largest and most complex businesses on the African continent.

They are East African Breweries Limited managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Jane Karuku and her counterparts Rebecca Miano (Kenya Electricity Generating Company) and Nasim Devji (Diamond Trust Bank Group).

They made it to the Africa.com ‘The Definitive List of Women CEOs’, following a data-driven research on high profile corporate women leaders.

In coming up with the list of the 50 outstanding women leaders, Africa.com, sieved through a pool of 526 women who run 355 companies as either CEO or division heads of publicly listed African corporations, Africa-region heads or Africa country heads of global corporations.

This included reviewing the more than 1,400 publicly listed companies on all of the 21 stock exchanges in Africa.

While Ms Karuku heads East Africa's leading branded alcohol beverage business, Ms Miano is the chief of the largest power production firm in East Africa. Ms Devji, on the other hand, is at the helm of a commercial banking conglomerate, with headquarters in Nairobi and banking subsidiaries in Burundi, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

“The women in the Definitive list today indeed show that Africa has made great progress in gender inclusion in the corporate space,” Ms Karuku said in a press statement, Thursday.

“I hope that we get to inspire young women all over the continent to arise, step forward and go for their dreams, whatever they may be.”

She said her firm has put in place necessary policies and programs to ensure women constitute 50 per cent of the workforce.

The survey established that choosing the right employer is an enabler to women climbing up the corporate ladder to which Ms Karuku attested.

“My journey and success started back in my 20s when my boss believed in me and put me in charge of a big team of men in the factory,” she said.

I have also greatly benefitted from working with an organisation that is deliberate about attracting, retaining and developing the most diverse talent as we believe that every unique individual brings a unique talent that we can leverage as a business”