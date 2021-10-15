EABL, KenGen bosses named among Africa’s top CEOs

East African Breweries Limited Managing Director and CEO Jane Karuku has been recognised as among 50 African women corporate leaders who run the largest and most complex businesses on the African continent.

  • Three Kenyan women have been recognised as among 50 African women corporate leaders who run the largest and most complex businesses on the African continent.
  • They made it to the Africa.com ‘The Definitive List of Women CEOs’, following a data-driven research on high profile corporate women leaders.

