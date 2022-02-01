Rebecca Miano is a woman to watch in 2021

Ms Rebecca Miano, 54, is the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of KenGen, the largest power production firm in East Africa. 

She won the 2020 African Inspirational Business Leadership Award by African Leadership Magazine among other accolades, making her a woman to watch in 2021!

