Court throws out case seeking to legalise FGM for adult women

Dr Tatu Kamau fgm

Dr Tatu Kamau. 

Photo credit: File | Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a Kenyan doctor who is seeking to decriminalise female genital mutilation (FGM) for women over the age of 18.

Editor's picks

More from Gender

  1. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments - final day

  2. AS IT HAPPENED: Obama moments in Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.