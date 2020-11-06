Prime

Be confident to take up executive jobs

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia during the interview at her home in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Gender CS Prof Margaret Kobia promises that her tenure will lift Kenya’s global ranking in its performance towards creating an enabling environment for achieving equality for both gender.
  • In her two year stint at the ministry , she has built a high performing team that has delivered and now implementing National Policy on Gender and Development .
  • Through the lens of the policy, she birthed the Common Women Agenda (Cowa), a forum, which brings together women from all sectors.
  • She says  women are worried of the inconclusiveness of the constitutional amendments proposed in the BBI report.

When Kenyans reflect on the status of women and girls in the country; one person becomes an inevitable centre of focus.

