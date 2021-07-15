Western region prepares to receive Uhuru for development tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

Western Kenya leaders have started preparing to receive President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is said to be planning a tour of the region next month.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Tight race between UDA and Jubilee in Kiambaa

  2. Kimilili residents decry escalating insecurity

  3. Low voter turnout, voter bribery claims mar Kiambaa poll

  4. Uhuru meets Marsabit leaders over insecurity

  5. Western region prepares to receive Uhuru for development tour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.