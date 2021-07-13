Opposition parties urged to unite as ODM-Jubilee coalition talks proceed

Pressure is mounting on the opposition to unite under one umbrella ahead of next year’s elections even as Orange Democratic Movement officials yesterday maintained their talks with Jubilee were still at the initial stages.

ODM director of elections Junet Mohamed, who is on the team working on a coalition deal with Jubilee, told the Nation that they were still working on modalities for a deal between the two parties but would bring other members on board later.

“At the moment the modalities we are working on are purely on an ODM-Jubilee coalition. We are not yet at the stage of bringing in other parties to the table but we shall surely have a bigger formation going into 2022,” he said.

A senior ODM official revealed that they were keen on a broader formation but the features of the big team were yet to be discussed.

This emerged even as One Kenya Alliance (OKA) partners clashed over a statement issued by Kanu chairman Gideon Moi asking his co-principals to embrace ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The Baringo senator said OKA would be expanded to accommodate Mr Odinga and other leaders, drawing sharp criticism from Wiper, which challenged him to embrace consultations with other principals before making the alliance’s pronouncements.

“We should open the doors and strive to bring as many leaders on board to make our political outfit strong and unbeatable at the ballot,” Mr Moi said during a fundraiser at Kyondoni Africa Inland Church in Kitui County on Sunday.

Yesterday, Wiper vice-chairman Mutula Kilonzo said that because Mr Moi is a co-founder of OKA, he is expected to consult other principals before issuing any statement.

Still forming

“One Kenya Alliance is still in formation. Nothing has been agreed, confirmed or firmed up. Nothing is cast in stone and I doubt they have closed doors to any party or individual,” he said.

“However, Gideon is a co-founder of One Kenya Alliance and we expect him and his co-principals to agree or disagree on such issues. Their positions must be common, otherwise his statement appears to be in conflict with Hon Kalonzo and Hon Musalia.”

Fortunately, he said, the alliance is still developing.Mr Moi had asked OKA leaders to be willing and ready to embrace everyone, including Mr Odinga, for the sake of the country’s unity and political inclusivity that will ensure a convincing win.

The OKA grouping includes Mr Moi, Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford-Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula.Yesterday, ANC deputy party leader Ayub Savula and Ford-Kenya official Chris Wamalwa said that whereas they welcomed other like-minded individuals in OKA, ODM must be ready to be a team player.

“We welcome Tinga (Raila) but our stand as Nasa is that Mudavadi must be on the ballot. We had a Nasa agreement where Raila was to run for one term. The agreement was deposited with the Registrar of Political Parties and it still stands. So it’s Mudavadi’s chance now,” Mr Savula said.

Mr Wamalwa noted that “ODM from our last experience under Cord and Nasa, they seemed to be untrustworthy, not team players, not honest and selfish”. If they come on board in One Kenya Alliance they are welcome so long as they change their bad manners and behave properly, be team players but not be selfish and know they are one among equals with Wiper, Ford-Kenya, ANC and Kanu,” he said.

He added: “ODM must be ready to support another player from other partners, not necessarily Raila Odinga.”

Spoilt the party

Mr Moi’s calls for political tolerance and suggestion to his OKA colleagues to embrace Mr Odinga came after Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua accused the ODM leader of gate-crashing last week’s visit to Ukambani by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Mr Wambua had told the gathering that Kamba leaders felt Mr Odinga had demeaned them when he showed up uninvited at Thwake dam during President Kenyatta’s tour.

“We were surprised to see Mr Odinga at the meeting yet it was our moment as a community to have ‘bilateral talks’ with the President to discuss serious socio-economic issues affecting the region,” he said.

Mr Odinga’s presence, he said, spoilt the party for Ukambani leaders.

“The President knows all the leaders in Ukambani who should have accompanied him. It wasn’t necessary for the ODM leader to gate-crash the tour,” he said.

His comments captured the mood in the Wiper party and the growing tensions between the Musyoka and Odinga camps as the 2022 campaigns to succeed President Kenyatta gathered momentum.

But Mr Moi disagreed with Mr Wambua and urged caution and tolerance to avoid causing unnecessary political divisions in the yet-to-be-crafted coalition.

He also asked the Church to avoid being misused by politicians.He suggested that churches adopt a system where all politicians who want to support them can channel their contributions through banks.

“If you’re willing to contribute to the church and you’re sure your money isn’t illicit, then you should have the confidence to just channel your tithes and any contributions to the church bank accounts,” Mr Moi said.