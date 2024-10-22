Lami Nyeupe — New name fails to stick to West Pokot banditry hotspot

On May 11, 2023, Lami Nyeusi area along the Kitale–Lodwar highway in West Pokot County was renamed Lami Nyeupe. This was expected to be a turning point for the area that had been associated with banditry killings.

To crown the renaming ceremony, prayers were held to signify sanctification and a fresh start in a ceremony that was attended by religious leaders and peace ambassadors.

One year later, however, residents are yet to embrace the new name, with the issue have been politicised.

The name Lami Nyeusi was derived from the colour of the bitumen on the then dilapidated highway.

Malcom Lochodo from Turkana County, together with other peace ambassador, led by Diana Rotich from West Pokot County, organised the cleansing ceremony that saw a new signpost erected signifying the change of name to Lami Nyeupe.

Dr Lochodo walked 367 kilometers from Lodwar in Turkana County to Eldoret in Uasin Gishu County for eight days to promote peaceful coexistence among communities living in the troubled North Rift region.

This came after five members of one family were killed at the formerly ‘Lami Nyeusi’ while searching for gold.’

Area residents say they have stuck to the Lami Nyeusi name, because the sanctification of the place was done by a non-resident.

Peace ambassadors with residents of West Pokot County at Lami Nyeupe on May 11, 2023. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Political leaders from West Pokot and Turkana counties have also clashed over the boundary issue in the area.

The boundaries row escalated after the government established a security camp at Porkoyo area, near the troubled Lami Nyeusi area.

Turkana Governor Jeremiah Lomorukai opposed the move claiming that Porkoyo area was in Turkana County.

Peace ambassador Diana Rotich from Kepaco (Kenya Pastoralists Community Organisation) (Kepaco) explained that the intention of renaming the hotspot was to signify a new beginning.

But the new name did not just stick.

“Despite the name being rejected, we embarked on a new chapter in peace building. Everything is now new we are happy that peace has been restored,” Ms Rotich said.

“There are no killings being reported in the area. People are doing business. Residents of Lami Nyeusi can go to Kainuk to buy goods and vice versa,” she said, noting that cases of highway banditry have since ceased.

Mr David Domungura, a resident, said the issue was politicised and a border issue arose. He said some people thought that the area was being extended from Turkana County.

A signpost at Lami Nyeupe in West Pokot County along the Kitale–Lodwar highway in this picture taken on May 11, 2023. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

“Residents are still holding onto the original name,” he said.

At the same time, Dr Lochodo, the founder of Restoration Harvest Mission, has encouraged dialogue to address the insecurity in the North Rift region.

"Our political leaders should engage in dialogue for the benefit of peaceful coexistence in North Rift. Bombing and shooting bandits cannot be a lasting solution, let's embrace dialogue," he said.

West Pokot County Commissioner Khaliff Abdullahi said security has been beefed up in the area.

“There is a General Service Unit in the Porkoyo area near Lami Nyeusi and the multi-agency team undertaking the security operation is always doing patrols along the road,” he said.

He added that Sangak Primary School is under construction to provide quality education to children in the area while fostering peace and stability in communities affected by banditry.

Ms Rotich called on the youth to embrace peaceful activities for the benefit the community.