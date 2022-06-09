Why Governor Lonyangapuo is angry with UDA politicians

Governor John Lonyangapuo has accused Deputy President William Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) allies of interfering in West Pokot County’s politics.

The governor claims political leaders from other counties have been visiting West Pokot and abusing local leaders and inciting the locals.

He cited Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago as politicians who have been frequenting the county and insulting and demeaning other leaders. He said he had written a letter to the leaders asking them to style up.

“Ruto must keep off from our politics. Let us minimise political noise and groupings. I have asked and written a letter to some of the politicians to stop visiting the county to incite locals," he stated.

Cleared to seek a second term

The governor was cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday to defend his seat in the August 9 polls. He urged leaders to look for votes peacefully and engage in meaningful development-oriented politics.

"I have not gone to Eldoret, Nandi, Turkana or Baringo to play politics. Don’t be fooled by people from outside. West Pokot will not be ruled from outside,” he said.

“I am the one who trained Sang and Murkomen in politics. But I was shocked when recently they visited the county and maligned and soiled other leaders,” he said.

“Sang has been coming here in the morning and evening to insult Pokot leaders. Let them be barred from visiting the county if they are coming to spread hate speech."

From left- Simon Koudumuk, West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo and his new running mate Luka Chepelion after the governor received his clearance certificate from IEBC officials on Monday June 6, 2022. The governor dropped Mr Koudumuk for Mr Chepelion. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

Governor Lonyangapuo changed his running mate at the last minute after his earlier candidate for the position, Simon Koudomuk, was said to have not resigned by the legal deadline.

The governor picked Luka Chepelion, a former member of his executive committee. He said Mr Chepelion had resigned at the right time to vie for the Kapenguria parliamentary seat.

Insulting KUP

The governor noted that some politicians had also been insulting his Kenya Union Party (KUP).

“Have you seen President Uhuru Kenyatta or Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance flag-bearer Raila Odinga coming to endorse anyone here? Moi and Henry Kosgei did not bring nonsense here. Who are these small boys?” he said.

"Kipchumba Murkomen and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang were my students in college. Mandago should not come here to dictate to us. We took dowry for Sang while in the Senate,” he said, asking Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties to vote out the two leaders.

He urged Kenyans not to elect leaders based on party affiliations.

Running mate politics

He also faulted his competitors for taking to court the issue of his running mate not resigning on time.

“We had issues over the resignation of running mates for the governor's seat. Right now I have a running mate who has passed all the integrity,” he said.

Pokot South MP David Pkosing, who endorsed Prof Lonyangapuo, called on residents to vote for him.