Why elders will perform rituals to cleanse ‘jinxed Pokot river’

Kalitwoi River in the Kishaunet location, West Pokot County, is calm, with slow-moving waters.

Like most rivers in the region, it is not so deep, but the pain it has brought to the residents due to deaths caused by drowning is devastating.

For Kishaunet locals, River Kalitwoi continues to haunt them. It is considered the most dangerous river in the West Pokot region.

Many people have died here, and Pokot elders believe the spirits have something to do with it. They blame marine spirits believed to be residing inside the waters for the deaths and other calamities.

The "demonic water spirits" and "wandering ghosts" are said to be so hostile, causing tragedies over the years.

An unestablished number of people have died in the river, including children, while swimming unsupervised. Just last month, two Grade Three pupils at Kodongou Primary School drowned.

To destroy the water spirits, elders from the Pokot community will perform the “Kimokot ritual" believed to cleanse rivers of evil spirits and bring forth blessings.

According to the elders, marine spirits are responsible for many things, such as violence, mental illness, anger, cultism, lust, sexual perversion, advanced singlehood, divorce, bankruptcy, and spirit spouse.

Pokot elder William Lopetakou told Nation Sport that African evil spirits, known as Ilok in the Pokot language, are believed to be powerful and stay in rivers, causing mysterious deaths.

“To conduct the ritual, the elders look for a clan and go to the river with a goat, slaughter it, and throw intestine chymes into the river. This stops the evil spirits from causing mysterious deaths,” he explained.

“The elders will agree on the time the cleansing will be done but it is mostly done during the day from 6 am to noon,” said Mr Lopetakou.

Another elder, Siyatany Riongoput, said the Kailitwoi River has been a source of misery.

“As elders, we cannot just sit and wait yet the river is claiming many people. We must do the ritual to appease the gods of the river,” he said.

The ritual plans are happening as residents of Kamito village mourn the sudden demise of the two 10-year-old boys who recently drowned.

According to Lillian Lokwapang, a local, nearby schools have no water, and learners go to the rivers to shower and get it.

“We need an alternative place like dams for children to shower. We have lost many lives here,” said Andrew Limasha, another local.

Julius Limasya said residents of Nangrotum, Kamito, Kodou, Lopala, and Kwilitoi villages need dams and boreholes for people to get water.

Kishaunet sub-location assistant chief Edward Kakamoi confirmed that elders led by Siyatany Riongoput and Lowasingole Lotolim will soon perform the cleansing ritual to appease the gods.

He cautioned parents against sending their children to graze alone in dangerous areas.

"It is sad that we lost the two children when they went swimming in the river. Parents should ensure good safety of their children during this rainy season," he said.







