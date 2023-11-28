West Pokot schools where learners failed to sit KCPE exams

Banditry in West Pokot County has thwarted learners' plans to sit for the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exams in five schools.

Cheptulel, Samplomoi, Chesegon, Arpollo and KSA primary schools along the West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet border were closed two years ago following rampant killings and attacks.

Cheptulel school where learners did nod sit for the 2023 national exams. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group

As a result, locals have little to celebrate in the just-released KCPE results.

Recent attacks on teachers and learners in the region have caused fear and trauma among locals in the troubled Kerio Valley region.

Six months ago, Prof Kindiki ordered the reopening of seven schools destroyed by bandits in West Pokot County, but this has yet to happen.

County Governor Simon Kachapin says plans are underway to ensure that the affected schools reopen in January next year.

A closed classroom at Cheptulel school where learners did nod sit for the 2023 national exams. Photo credit: Oscar Kakai | Nation Media Group