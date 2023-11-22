KCPE results to be released Thursday morning

Candidates who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations will know their performance tomorrow, Thursday, November, 23.

The results will be released by Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machoku at Mtihani House, Nairobi, from 8am.

Marking ended over the weekend and the results compiled. All that remained was for Mr Machogu to meet and brief President William Ruto before announcing the results.

The national examination season will come to a close on Friday, November 24, after almost one month of activities in which over 3.6 million candidates sat tests ahead of the transition to various levels of education next year.

This will be last ceremony (announcing KCPE results) of the examination as the 8-4-4 has been effectively phased out in the primary section and replaced with the Competency-Based Curriculum. Some 1,415,315 candidates registered for the KCPE examinations.

While presiding over the closing ceremony of the KCPE English composition and Kiswahili insha marking exercise at St. Geroge’s Girls Secondary School in Nairobi on Saturday, Kenya National Examination Council CEO David Njeng’ere commended the teachers for the great work in steering the KCPE exam since its inception.

The KCSE examinations commenced on October 23 and marking of the scripts will begin on Monday next week. A total of 903,260 candidates were registered for the exams.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang assured examiners that they will be paid on time.