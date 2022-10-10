Police officers stoned after raiding social joint in West Pokot

A manhunt is underway for six notorious criminals after three police officers were injured in a raid on an entertainment joint in Makutano town, West Pokot County, on Friday night.

Following a tip-off from the public, the officers had gone to arrest suspects accused of terrorising people in Kapenguria town and its environs, said County Police Commander Peter Kattam.

The officers raided a room in Makutano town where about 20 people were playing pool. The young people raised the alarm and started throwing rocks at the officers.

Taken to hospital

The officers suffered injuries and were taken to Kapenguria County Referral Hospital.

"One suffered a cut after being hit with a stone at the back of his head, while another was hit with a stone on the right side of his head. The third officer was hit at the mouth, suffering three broken teeth," Mr Kattam told the Nation.

The officers called for reinforcements when the chaos broke out and several suspects were arrested.

"We managed to arrest David Arwakel, Dickson Kiptoo, Laban Pkemo, Isaac Pkemoi, Enock Mnangat and Sam Lojan," he said.

Rowdy crowd

Officers also shot in the air to disperse the rowdy crowd.

Mr Kattam urged locals to collaborate with police officers to arrest criminals and maintain law and order.

"It is unfortunate the locals decided to fight the police, which gave the criminals an opportunity to escape" he said.