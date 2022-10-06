Suspected accomplices now aiding Pokot bandits to raid Turkana villages

Suspected accomplices from Turkana who settled in neighbouring West Pokot are now aiding bandits to raid villages that they fled from.

This came to light on Monday night when bandits raided Ekoropus village in Turkana South constituency and drove away more than 500 livestock.

Herder Paul Losike said a large group of armed bandits attacked the village at midnight and mainly targeted families with several camels.

He said they took all his 85 camels. When villagers pursued the attackers to recover the stolen animals, two of the thieves realised they had been identified and wanted to shoot the pursuers.

"Only thickets helped us avoid being shot by our fellow Turkana tribesmen," he told Nation.Africa, reeling in pain from injuries caused by the thorns of the mathenge thicket he had hidden in.

Reported to police

Mr Losike and his fellow herders had recently reported the two accomplices to police, saying they had terrorised residents of the village before they fled to West Pokot. Out of anger, the two decided to aid bandits from West Pokot to steal their livestock.

Mr Loreng Ekulom, who lost 30 camels, said no single animal was recovered.

"Our tribesmen who have settled in West Pokot are now turning against us by stealing our livestock. We need help to recover the livestock because we have the contacts of the thieves and we know where they took the livestock," Mr Ekulom said.

He said all the livestock were driven through the Nawoyaregae bridge on the Turkwel river at around 6am on Tuesday.

"From Kapelbok village, the thieves diverted towards Lomerimudang before heading into the dreadful Kotamarukon Kraal inhabited by armed bandits," Mr Ekulom said.

Cowardly attack

This happened as local leaders, led by Turkana South MP John Ariko and his Turkana East counterpart Nicholas Ngikor described the midnight raid as a cowardly attack.

They said the attack was part of “evil, contemptuous and desperate attempts” by armed gangs from West Pokot to divert attention from an ongoing operation in Turkana East and Tiaty sub-counties.

"I have asked the security personnel to escalate their efforts to ensure they recover hundreds of livestock that have been forcefully stolen and driven away towards neighbouring West Pokot County," Dr Ariko said.

KDF deal

In April this year, he said, former Turkana governor Josphat Nanok's administration struck a deal with the Kenya Defence Forces in which the latter will get more land to set up more camps.

"It is sad to learn that the 1,000 hectares of land the Turkana community [gave out] in Kaputir ward is now a safe haven for bandits,” he said.

“The army should occupy their land and help to boost security along the border of Turkana and West Pokot counties."

Mr Ngikor said the issue of boundaries should not be used to promote cattle raids and endless killings of civilians and security officers.

Police reservists

He said police reservists familiar with the terrain should be recruited and armed to protect locals and recover stolen livestock.

"At the moment, we want all stolen livestock recovered and if not, the families must be compensated because they are currently poor. All victims of banditry must be assured of an alternative source of livelihood from the government," Mr Ngikor said.

The leaders said efforts to recover livestock are always thwarted by complexities in command among security units based on the border.

Mr Philip Ewalan, an elder in Kalemngorok village, wants Turkana residents who have moved to West Pokot and are helping bandits to attack fellow tribesmen to be forced back to their homes.