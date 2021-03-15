Kollowa Massacre survivors Akodo Lotigaw
File | Nation Media Group

West Pokot

Prime

Pokot dead who refuse to lie silently in their graves

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

They were supposed to be buried in an unmarked grave and forgotten.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Mutua party pulls out of Machakos mini-poll

  2. Commuters pain as matatus set to hike fare over high fuel cost

  3. Nyali Golf Club now embraces solar power

  4. High Court nullifies Tana River's BBI vote

  5. Top Nakuru County official succumbs to Covid-19

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.