MPs Moroto, Lochakapong say why they support controversial Finance Bill

Two UDA lawmakers from West Pokot County have pleaded with Kenyans to trust President William Ruto's transformation plan for the country, especially his intentions in the controversial Finance Bill, 2023, soon to be tabled in Parliament.

Mr Peter Lochakapong (Sigor) and Dr Samuel Moroto (Kapenguria) say they have faith in President Ruto and his transformation agenda in line with the Kenya Kwanza government manifesto. They have stated that they fully support President William Ruto's development plan.

"Those who believe in William Ruto know that he cannot let this country go to the dogs. The Finance Bill, 2023, will mark the take-off of this country through the bottom-up transformation agenda," said Mr Lochakapong, defending the President's stance on the controversial Bill that will, among other things, see Kenyans deducted 3 per cent of their salary to fund the proposed housing plan.

Contributions to the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) will also be increased, especially for high earners.

"Let's support the President. We know the cost of living is high, but after the next six months, things will be okay," he said.

Hustlers' houses

"The idea is to support those who are not on the payroll, so that the hustlers get houses. Those who are blessed to work in government should help others. I have heard teachers opposing the bill, but this is not a tax. It is your money and the government will return it after a few years," he said.

Dr Moroto, on the other hand, said West Pokot MPs support Dr Ruto because he has initiated many development projects in the region.

"The President is praying and we know he will make it despite the few challenges," he said.

Dr Moroto noted that the government is looking at new tax measures that will benefit the common man.

"The government is not overburdening Kenyans and has not introduced any new tax," he claimed.

The leaders spoke in Sigor while inspecting development projects.

The proposed Finance Bill, 2023 caused a storm before it was presented to Parliament by the Cabinet Secretary for Finance during the budget reading, with hundreds of petitions against it sent to Parliament.