Fully enforce anti-FGM laws, girls’ rights activists tell government

The anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) law, which was passed in 2011, imposes tough penalties on perpetrators and those abetting the practice.

By  Oscar Kakai

  • Irep Foundation Director, Ms Domitila Chesang, asked county and national governments to set aside funds for the translation of anti-FGM laws into local languages to help sensitise people about the vice.

Girls' rights activists in West Pokot County want the government to fully enforce laws protecting them from circumcision and forced early marriage.

