Fully enforce anti-FGM laws, girls’ rights activists tell government

Girls' rights activists in West Pokot County want the government to fully enforce laws protecting them from circumcision and forced early marriage.

The anti-female genital mutilation (FGM) law, which was passed in 2011, imposes tough penalties on perpetrators and those abetting the practice, but pastoral communities continue to witness rising cases of the vice.

The activists noted the need for security organs to ensure the laws are fully enforced.

They also want proper investigations carried out and those found flouting the laws prosecuted.

They further called for more awareness campaigns to change cultural perceptions and beliefs about FGM and child marriage.

Translation of laws

Irep Foundation Director, Ms Domitila Chesang, asked county and national governments to set aside funds for the translation of anti-FGM laws into local languages to help sensitise people about the vice.

Ms Chesang said many members of pastoral communities have no information about the law because of illiteracy and ignorance.

“People need to read and understand the law but it is hard for them to access information,” she said. “Ignorance has no defence. People should be aware of the law."

Ms Chesang said FGM proponents have changed tack and are now carrying out the illegal practice at night.

She, however, expressed optimism that the campaign will yield fruits as many residents are increasingly embracing alternative rites of passage.

“We are happy to note that the fight is yielding fruits because 10 years ago, when I initiated such a campaign, the FGM prevalence rate in this area was 100 per cent , but through many sessions of sensitisation such as workshops and seminars, many people are [abandoning] the practice,” she said.

Rescue centres

Kapenguria Theatre Group Board chair, Mr Francis Soprin, called on national and county governments to help set up rescue centres for girls in the area.

“We have been using chiefs and village elders, who have been instrumental in the fight. We urge chiefs to help us bring the practice to an end,” he said.