Ex-majority leader trounces former PS in Pokot South

Former West Pokot County Assembly Majority Leader Simon Kalekem trounced former Water and Irrigation Principal Secretary James Tekoo in the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party nominations for the Pokot South parliamentary seat.

Mr Kalekem won with 10,395 votes against Mr Tekoo’s 9,999, while Mr Joel Arumonyang Loremoi garnered 5,744 and Mr Bryan Ptoton 1,404.

Mr Kalekem, a former ward rep for Batei, will now face current Pokot South MP David Pkosing in the August General Election.

In Mnagei ward, the main cosmopolitan ward in Kapenguria town, seven aspirants wanted the UDA ticket.

Mr Richard Ruto Todosia won with 1,504 votes, followed closely by Ms Esther Chepution (1,318), Mr Elijah Kasheusheu (951), Mr Benjamin Araule (303) and Mr Dickson Rutto (87).

In Kapenguria ward, Mr Richard Mastaluk triumphed with 1,986 votes followed by Mr Thomas Chemer (1,816).

In Siyoi ward, Ms Ester Serem won with 1,391 votes, followed by Mr Samuel Kibet Laima (765) and Mr Renson Longit (702).

Ms Serem said there were issues at the Torekit polling centre, where Mr Kalekem received 100 and others zero.

“At the Parua polling station, Kalekem got 408 and Mr Teko 12 and we discussed and cancelled. They claimed that the polling station had more ballot papers. We deliberated and listened to both parties. If not satisfied, we move to the tribunal,” she said.

Pokot South constituency returning officer Joshua Ruto Plalan said voting materials were destroyed at some polling stations.

In Chepareria ward, Charles Kapelile won 2,819, followed by Samuel Kasasion (1,842), John Rotich (1,586), Losilian Kalo Johnston (1,556) and Harrison Kitum (926).

In Batei ward, Yusuf Longiro won the UDA ticket.

Direct tickets

There were no nominations for the Kapenguria and Kacheliba parliamentary seats, because incumbent MPs Samuel Moroto and Mark Lomunokol will get direct tickets after reaching consensus.

In Sigor constituency, the incumbent MP Peter Lochakapong will get a direct ticket because he had no competitor.

West Pokot County returning officer Ann Wanjiku said former governor Simon Kachapin will fly the UDA gubernatorial flag and Mr Julius Murgor the Senate seat. Woman Representative Lillian Tomitom will also defend her seat on the party’s ticket.

Mark Lomunokol, Peter Lochakapong and Samuel Moroto will defend their Kacheliba, Sigor and Kapenguria seats, respectively, under UDA as they will get direct tickets.

In many wards in the county, aspirants were given direct tickets.

Nominations in Riwo, Endough, Tapach and Lelan wards were postponed to a later date.

Deputy Majority Leader trounced

In Turkana County, a former local administrator in Loima Constituency trounced two term Loima Member of County Assembly Jackson Lowoi in the primaries.

Mr Akeru Amojong was declared winner after garnering 597 out of the 1,037 votes cast.

Mr Lowoi who got 440 votes is currently the chairman infrastructure and public works committee at the county assembly as well as Deputy Leader of Majority.

Turkana County UDA returning officer Charles Mutiso said Mr Amajong's win represented 58 percent of the votes cast.

Only four out of 10 polling centers were selected to participate in the exercise.

"We only conducted preliminaries in Loima Ward in Loima Constituency.



The turnout was okay and the exercise which went on successfully, was conducted in a fair, credible and transparent manner," he said.