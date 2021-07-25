Sabuli Conservancy seeks to bring human-wildlife harmony in the north

Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy

Rangers at Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy in Wajir County filling a watering point on July 10, 2021. The conservancy was started to improve local tourism.

Photo credit: Manase Otsialo | Nation Media Group

By  Manase Otsialo

In Habaswein Sub-County of Wajir Countyn is Sabuli Wildlife Conservancy, which forms part of Sabuli Division. The conservancy is billed to be a promising tourism destination in the north eastern region.

