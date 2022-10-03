Wish list drawn up ahead of Musalia Mudavadi confirmation as Prime Cabinet Secretary

Leaders in Western Kenya are already drawing up their wish list ahead of ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s confirmation as Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Top on the region’s agenda is tarmacking of key roads, reviving ailing factories and starting new ones, as well as securing job opportunities for residents.

Gold refinery

Also on the list is the planned construction of the granite factory in Vihiga County and the gold refinery in Kakamega County.

Grassroots leaders, mainly MCAs from his Vihiga backyard and ANC party, said Mr Mudavadi should call a stakeholders meeting once he settles down in his new role.

While hailing President William Ruto for nominating the ANC leader, Vihiga County Assembly Deputy Speaker Eric Odei, Minority Leader Vincent Atsiaya, Busali MCA Florence Kegode and nominated MCA Rita Atieno said Mr Mudavadi had led the region into the government after 10 years of being in the cold.

Mr Odei said Mr Mudavadi should now push for the completion of the Gisambai-Shamakhokho and Mago-Mululu-Lusui roads. The Gisambai-Shamakhokho road is expected to open up the rural areas of Vihiga and Kakamega counties. The leaders said Jebrock-Hamisi and Mbale-Mbihi-Luanda roads should be worked on.

During the campaigns, Mr Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula said they had inked a deal with Dr Ruto to tarmac 1,000km of roads in western should they form government.

Ailing sugar factories

Mr Odei also asked Mr Mudavadi to ensure the ailing sugar factories, Mumias and Nzoia, are revived. He added that the revival of Webuye Pan Paper Mills will ensure the region’s economy roars back.

He added: “It has been a long time since we had a senior position in government. Mudavadi has led us into government, providing room to support the region’s development agenda.”

The grassroots leaders urged Mr Mudavadi to ensure that Kenya Kwanza’s pledges to the region are realised.

On appointments in government, Mr Atsiaya said President Ruto had fulfilled his pledges during the campaigns.

He said this was realised through the election of Mr Wetang’ula as the National Assembly Speaker and nomination of Mr Mudavadi as the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

Mr Ababu Namwamba and Ms Susan Wafula from the region have also been nominated for Sports and Health Cabinet positions, respectively.

“Even as we wait for more appointments for principal secretaries, CEOs and ambassadors, Mudavadi has been placed in government already,” Mr Atsiaya said.

He added: “Before this, we had been side-lined in development. We will now be part of the planning of key development matters.”

Elsewhere, Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo said the country is past politics and was now in the period for development.