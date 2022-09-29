Musalia promises to deliver after Ruto honoured chief CS promise

Kenya Kwanza principal and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi has promised to deliver on his mandate as the newly created Prime Cabinet Secretary post.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Mr Mudavadi and his ANC party shared their gratitude to President William Ruto for being a man of his word.

“I am so much delighted and grateful to H.E. President William Ruto for trusting and believing in me to coordinate and supervise all ministries and government's legislative agenda,” said Mr Mudavadi.

The party also took the moment to thank the President for keeping his word on pre-election promises.

“The Amani National Congress party wishes to sincerely and heartily thank President William Ruto for honouring his pre-election promise of appointing our party leader as the Prime Cabinet Secretary. This is a clear demonstration of the President's high social and political etiquette as a trusted leader who keeps his word and action,” said Simon Gikuru, the ANC secretary general.

“We know the trust, faith and high hopes Ruto has in Hon. Mudavadi to successfully deliver on the titanic responsibilities of coordinating and supervising government ministries. As ANC family across the country and in the diaspora, we commit our unwavering support to the Prime Cabinet Secretary Hon Musalia Mudavadi aka "Earthquake" to deliver on his key roles of helping both HE President Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua in ensuring smooth running of the government functions.”

When naming his cabinet on September 27 President Ruto fulfilled the Kenya Kwanza Alliance pre-election agreement as he nominated Mr Mudavadi the prime cabinet secretary.

Mr Mudavadi’s last appointment was in 2012 when he served as Deputy Prime Minister in former President Mwai Kibaki’s government.

Upon approival by Parliament, he returns as Prime Cabinet Secretary under President William Ruto’s administration.

ANC party also appreciated the President for nominating Harriet Chiggai as an advisor to the cabinet on matters gender and women.