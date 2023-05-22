Vihiga officials asked to declare their wealth within 30 days

The Vihiga County Government has asked the 11 chief officers who took oath of office last week to submit their wealth declaration forms within 30 days as it seeks to enforce the Leadership and Integrity Act.

The directive issued by the County Attorney's office requires the new accounting officers in the 10 departments to hand in the declarations to County Secretary Ezekiel Ayiego.

County Attorney Aggrey Musiega also directed the officers to have other copies of their wealth declarations submitted to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

Mr Musiega said it is a requirement of the law for the officers to declare their assets, liabilities and other possessions as they begin to serve as State officials.

The directive to hand in the documents within 30 days came as the local administration spelt out the code of operations the newly sworn in officers will have to operate under to enhance integrity and ethics in delivery of services.

Mr Musiega asked the chief officers to make the declarations available and prepare to do regular reviews as they settle down in their offices.

He warned them against directly or indirectly awarding themselves county government tenders, saying doing so would lead to conflict of interest.

"Within 30 days, they (chief officers) will be required to submit their first batch of declarations of assets, liabilities and all they own," said Mr Musiega.

The county attorney said the chief officers have to abide by the code of conduct and ethics while in public or private so as "not to embarrass the government".

They are required to act professionally at all times and desist from awarding tenders to themselves and family members, he said.

The official also asked the chief officers to desist from involvement in political activities as well as taking part in fundraisers, saying doing so would be in contravention of the law.

Finally, they are prohibited from sexually harassing other members of staff and the public, he said.