Ottichilo: Rising use of health centres ‘vote of confidence’ in services

Vihiga County headquarters

Vihiga County headquarters. EACC detectives on March 10, 2022 arrested six officials of the Vihiga County government suspected of corruption.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

The Vihiga County government says more residents are using public health facilities, citing a 12.3 per cent rise in the last four years that signals growing public confidence in the sector.

