New law to resolve county border disputes, Senator Khaniri says

George Khaniri

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri (in yellow shirt) is received by Likindu Hamisi residents in his county on September 21, 2019. He says the County Boundaries Bill he co-authored with his Makueni counterpart Mutula Kilonzo Junior will end county boundary disputes.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Derick Luvega

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Various counties have been feuding over boundaries, with the bone of contention being who gets to collect levies in the disputed areas.
  • Senator Khaniri assures residents of Khumuseno in Maseno township that the long-standing dispute will be settled through law.

Vihiga Senator George Khaniri is confident that the boundary dispute pitting his county and Kisumu in Maseno and 17 others across the country will be resolved after the Senate passed the County Boundaries Bill, 2021.

