Maseno boundary row: Vihiga Governor Ottichilo tells off CS Karoney

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo and Senator George Khaniri have told Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney to keep off a raging boundary dispute after she recently said that Maseno town is in Kisumu County, not Vihiga.

The dispute, the two said, is already being handled by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Senate.

"She does not have any power to determine boundaries because this is the mandate of IEBC," Dr Ottichilo said.

Vihiga Governor Wilber Ottichilo during Madaraka Day celebrations in Mbale on June 1. Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

He said he will write to IEBC on the matter, while Mr Khaniri said he has evidence that he has presented to the Senate in his push for the creation of a panel to look into the matter.

The dispute over Maseno township, a key tax collection point and home to Maseno University and Maseno School, is among at least 18 inter-county boundary rows that have not been resolved.

Maseno University campus in Maseno township. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Ms Karoney last week presented a report to two Senate committees indicating that some of the disputed boundaries - among them Maseno - had maps that show that there is no dispute.

“The boundary description places Maseno town in Kisumu County. However, being a border town, its growth makes it flow over to the neighboring counties of Siaya and Vihiga,” she told Senate.

Seeking boundary review

This affirmation set the stage for a battle with counties that want the boundary reviewed.

Senator Khaniri reckons that only a commission formed in line with Article 188 of the Constitution will help peacefully resolve the long-standing dispute between Vihiga and Kisumu.

"We the people of Vihiga strongly believe that Maseno is part of our land. We want a peaceful resolution," he said.

The senator noted that he and Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo will reintroduce a bill on boundaries that will establish a commission to address existing disputes.

"We have evidence to prove that Maseno is our land and we will present this to the commission once it is formed. We also expect Kisumu to present theirs," Mr Khaniri said.

Just before the 2017 General Election, the Vihiga governor at the time, Moses Akaranga, had also claimed that Maseno is in his county.