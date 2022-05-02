Kuppet raises alarm over alcoholism among Vihiga teachers

The Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) has petitioned the government to establish a rehabilitation centre in Vihiga County for teachers battling alcoholism.

The union says cases of teachers struggling with alcoholism in the county had risen and urgent interventions should be made to address the crisis that could affect learning in schools. It says the centre would offer treatment at subsidised rates.

At least 27 teachers affected by alcoholism were unable to access services in rehabilitation centres outside the county, the union says.

The affected teachers are unable to raise the Sh100,000 needed for rehabilitation for three months and face interdiction and possible sacking.

Kuppet Vihiga branch executive secretary Mr Sabala Inyeni said five teachers had been interdicted because their alcoholism had led to desertion of duty.

Only one affected teacher had managed to raise Sh90,000 and is in rehab in Eldoret after the union topped up the remaining Sh10,000.

Mr Inyeni noted that rehabilitation costs are too high and setting up a government-run centre in the county would reduce the expenses.

Mr Inyeni blamed drunkenness among teachers on peer influence, marital challenges, financial frustrations, social backgrounds and availability of cheap alcohol around schools.

"This year alone, we have already lost two teachers to alcohol-related deaths. We have to be candid enough and admit that we need a rehabilitation centre within the county," said Mr Inyeni.

"We can no longer continue to bury our heads in the sand and act like everything is okay. We have asked the county government to give priority to the establishment of a rehabilitation centre."

Establish rehab centre

He noted that the union is working with a rehab centre in Eldoret but the charges were high.

Teachers in rehab pay 90 per cent of the Sh100,000 fees and the union covers the remaining 10 per cent.

"We believe this cost can significantly come down if an initiative to put up a rehab centre within the county is undertaken," Mr Inyeni said.

And added: "Most rehabs are owned and managed by private institutions and non-governmental organisations, making the cost very expensive for the teachers seeking the service."

Kuppet’s plea comes several months after education stakeholders and officials in Vihiga raised concerns about the growing number of chang'aa dens around some schools.