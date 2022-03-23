MYWO to rehabilitate addicts in war on alcoholism

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) has rolled out a campaign against alcoholism in the Central region.

MYWO chairperson Rahab Muiu said on Monday in Thika that they are keen to rehabilitate young men and make them responsible people.

She said as parents, they would no longer sit back and watch helplessly as a generation wastes away. The region has been in the spotlight with disturbing cases of excessive consumption of illicit brews, which have on numerous occasions resulted in deaths, made men impotent and destroyed families.

The problem has rendered many young and potential leaders helpless, becoming a burden to their ageing parents, a trend the organisation, which comprises mothers, says must not be allowed to continue.

“This alcoholism menace has robbed us of our sons at a very young age; it has also denied them the chance of enjoying fatherhood and companionship because they cannot sustain marriages.

“The parents of these young men do not know peace; they are forced to take care of their old children, who should be taking care of them, and sometimes become parents to their grandchildren,” said Ms Muiu.

The MYWO said that as mothers and custodians of the family, they will not condemn or abandon the young men lost in alcoholism but will instead walk with them to help them overcome the menace.

“As an organisation and with the help of the male champions, we will have to walk with mothers and wives to these young men. It has been tough for them as a result of alcoholism of their sons and husbands,” she said.

Ms Muiu made the remarks at Mount Kenya University, Thika, during the ongoing nationwide 70th anniversary celebrations for MYWO.

The event brought together 1,500 MYWO leaders, government and political leaders from Kiambu, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua and Murang'a counties.

Rebuilding families

The programme aims to rebuild boys and men and help restore them back to the place of leadership at the family level.

The initiative started in Nairobi late last year when Bishop David Oginde was identified as male champion to help bring the young men back to the fold.

The programme will also be scaled to other counties and will target other stakeholders, among them counties, community leaders and households.

Other leaders present underscored the need for urgent action to rescue young men who have been lost in alcoholism.

MYWO national vice-chairperson Purity Ngunjiri said the campaign will be from ward to county levels.

“The campaign will deal with both the drinkers and the sellers of alcohol and show them the dangers of excessive consumption. This is the only way we will be able to achieve positive results,” said Ms Ngunjiri.

Kiambu Deputy Governor Joyce Ngugi told the gathering that alcoholism in the region is a serious issue that needs to be addressed urgently.

“Alcoholism has destroyed our youth, more so young men, and we have to, therefore, as leaders, stand up and do something to arrest the situation,” she said.

Blamed for SGBV

Governor James Nyoro said alcoholism has been a major challenge but added that his administration is working with other stakeholders to address the issue. He decried high sexual and gender-based violence prevalence in the county, which is currently ranked fifth in the country.

“The county has come up with a safe house for victims of gender-based violence. We are also seeking to build more safe houses,” said Dr Nyoro.

A study published by BMC Public Health journal in 2018 showed that young men, more so those with less education, married and tobacco users, were more likely to report heavy alcohol use.

In July 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta mandated MPs to lead the war on illicit brews in their constituencies. He also revoked all licences for bars and other outlets selling killer brews and gave MPs four days to rid Central of the drinks.

The President said the fight would begin in the region because it was the worst hit. He described the sale of the highly toxic and destructive brews as “business of death".