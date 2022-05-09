Full scholarship for Vihiga KCPE candidate who scored 148 marks

Eugene Ondego, who scored 148 marks in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam, received a pleasant surprise after he was awarded a full scholarship to join Form One.

The Vihiga Constituency Development office awarded him the scholarship in a rare move to enable him to pursue his secondary education despite his dismal academic performance.

Ondego is deaf and speech-impaired and was admitted to Gianchere Friends for the Deaf, with Vihiga MP Ernest Ogesi saying this is the reason he was awarded the scholarship.

Over the years, only needy but bright candidates who scored high marks to secure places in the coveted national schools received the limited scholarships, leaving out the vulnerable and those struggling with special needs.

But speaking yesterday when he issued the scholarship to Ondego at the constituency offices, Mr Ogesi said his team did not consider the dismal performance as the deciding factor for the sponsorship.

Rather, the MP said, it is the boy's special needs and his urge to continue his education despite his needy background.

The MP urged locals and other social media users not to look at the marks scored by Ondego but his quest to proceed with his education.

Mr Ogesi said the student's disability should not be allowed to deny him access to education.

Ondego walked to the CDF offices to pick up his scholarship that will be fully funded.

131 other beneficiaries

Ondego is among 131 students who benefited from the scholarship kitty.

Of the 131 students, 50will be joining national schools across the country.

The remaining 80 other beneficiaries got scholarships to pursue their secondary education at Madira Girls and Vihiga Boys Secondary.

"Eugene Ondego is a child with special needs. He scored 148 marks…,” Mr Ogesi said

“We are supporting his education and I call on people not to start criticising us that we are giving scholarships to people who score 100 marks."

And added: “When his case came to our attention, we felt it is good that we attend to his needs to help him proceed with education. We don't want disability to bring down his desire to get educated.”

The MP said the region does not have natural resources, making education the only way locals can improve their lives.